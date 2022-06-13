An RCMP canine handler and police dog pose for a quick photo at the city’s emergency-services open house Sunday. (Markus Kislig photo)

White Rock emergency crews host open house

Event held Sunday in White Rock

An open-house style event held to held connect White Rock residents with its emergency crews and first responders was held Sunday at the city’s municipal campus, in the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue.

The “fun-filled family event” included bike safety tips, the chance to meet some Cops for Cancer riders, as well as take photos with Mounties in Red Serge. Agencies on hand included members of the White Rock RCMP, White Rock Fire Services, EHS-Ambulance Services, BNSF Railway, BC Crime Stoppers, Children of the Street, the Alzheimer Society and ICBC.

City officials, including White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker, were also in attendance at the police and fire open house, which ran from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event had not been held in recent years, having been quashed in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.


