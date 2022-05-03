White Rock group looking for tutors to help adults with reading, writing and math

Read Surrey White Rock looking for passionate and qualified individuals to join the team

Read Surrey White Rock is recruiting passionate volunteers to tutor adults who are struggling with literacy and comprehension.

Volunteers will help those who are hindered by difficulties with reading and math. These challenges can result in a struggle to find work or advance in their careers, operate websites or calculate their required dosage for medications, the group states on its website.

Partners Adult Literacy Tutoring program learners are mostly at a Grade-8 reading level or below. The tutoring program is free to anybody who needs it.

Fluent English speakers who are at least 19 years old, patient, friendly, non-judgmental and are comfortable with reading, writing and math are encouraged to begin the placement process, said the group, in a Tuesday (May 3) news release. Informative webinars are scheduled for May 25, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Training is set to begin in the fall.

To learn more, email hello@readsurreywhiterock.com or to submit an application, click here and fill out the online form.

Volunteers and learners will mostly work together out of a library, but may have to work remotely in some cases, the group explains.

The group added that many adults try to hide the fact they struggle with literacy and that more people should be aware of the signs, which include making up excuses to not read in front of others or not complying with emails.

