White Rock senior Harold Zelt’s 2022 calendar fundraiser netted $1,010 for the SPCA. (Contributed photo)

White Rock senior Harold Zelt’s 2022 calendar fundraiser netted $1,010 for the SPCA. (Contributed photo)

White Rock senior’s dog calendar raises $1,010 for SPCA

Harold Zelt began the fundraising tradition in 2020

The third edition of a White Rock senior’s fundraising effort is a tail – er, tale – of success.

Harold Zelt, a resident of White Rock Seniors Village, recently delivered $1,010 to the Surrey SPCA, raised through the sale of his 2023 Dogs of White Rock calendar.

It’s a project that launched after the pandemic pawsed “normal” routines and Zelt, now 96, was encouraged to focus turning his passion for photographing dogs he’d met around the seaside city into something that could make a difference on a broader scale.

His photos had already been bringing smiles to the faces of his WRSV neighbours and residence staff, via an email blast he typically sent out on return from his fresh-air outings.

READ MORE: Senior ‘hero’ showcases White Rock dogs in calendar to benefit SPCA

It was “something to do and it entertains myself and it entertains the residents here,” Zelt told Peace Arch News at the time.

The first round of calendars that year were quickly snapped up, leading to a $1,250 donation for the animal-welfare organization.

Last year, the effort raised $1,700.

The latest gift brings the total amount inspired by Zelt’s efforts over the past three years to $3,600.

Residence general manager Sioban Cussen described the most recent round – which prompted many phone calls from dog owners wondering if their pet’s photo had made the cut – as “another great year for Harold and the SPCA.”


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

DogsfundraiserSPCA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

Just Posted

Brenda Locke at a press conference at city hall on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey draft budget ready for public review

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a van in Cloverdale early Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Pedestrian struck by van in Cloverdale early Sunday morning

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 19