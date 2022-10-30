Zombies unleashed on the city of White Rock

The return of the Zombie Walk took shelter indoors rather than populating the beach as planned

The Zombie Walk was more of a zombie party on a rainy afternoon in White Rock. (Sobia Moman photo)

Even the undead can’t handle the rain, as the stormy downpour brought all zombies to feast indoors on White Rock’s bravest.

The Return of White Rock’s Zombie Walk was more of a zombie party as the beach-planned event took cover indoors, with all the spook instead felt at White Rock Community Centre.

Although a Zombie Walk has taken over the city of White Rock in years past, this is the first time that UNITI has hosted the event, marking the return.

Doug Tennant, CEO of UNITI — an organization promoting inclusion and social change — said that the inaugural event for them will be coming back to haunt the city annually.

Residents were able to experience a zombie-makeup transformation by donation to UNITI and their “quest to bring affordable housing to this community,” Tennant said.

Crystal Smith’s creativity with Jillian Glennie’s role of director of development at UNITI allowed for the event to turn into a great success, with over 100 people attending.

“My passion is clearly,” Smith said pointing to her zombified self. “art, themed-makeup, all of that and of course, creating a community… Without the absolute support of UNITI, I would not have been able to pull this off. It’s been a beautiful marriage of all sorts of different ideas and concepts.”

The all-ages event brought many families for an afternoon of accessible fun, with an opportunity to become a flesh-eating monster or simply take photos with them.

“Everyone here is so darn scary,” said outgoing mayor of White Rock Darryl Walker.

“But you’re scary happy, you’re scary good, you’re scary fun and truly, that’s what we really, really need in our community.”

