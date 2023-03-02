2 free events explore ‘Through The Latttice,’ other winter exhibits at Surrey Art Gallery

Surrey Art Gallery is planning a pair of special events connected to current exhibits there.

First up is a free Family Sunday session of artmaking and interactive performance March 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The theme is “A Place We Call Home” at the drop-in event, where children must be accompanied by an adult.

Attendees can create a collage, design a paper house or illustrate alphabet letters that share stories inspired by the gallery’s exhibitions “Through the Lattice” and “Keerat Kaur: Panjabi Garden,” both of which run until March 26.

At 1 p.m., join a 30-minute interactive musical performance by ventriloquist Kellie Haines involving songs, dance, and puppets. Audience participation is needed to “rescue” the show, we’re told. Pick up free tickets on arrival to reserve a spot. There will also be a dedicated sensory-friendly space to get creative with different materials.

• RELATED: ‘Panjabi Garden’ celebrates language and Gurmukhi script in new Surrey Art Gallery show.

Ventriloquist Kellie Haines. (Submitted photo)

At SAG a few days later, on Thursday, March 16, a special tour of “Through the Lattice” will feature exhibiting artist Tiffany Shaw and assistant curator Rhys Edwards in a conversation about architecture, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The tour will be followed by a reading of poems written in response to the exhibition by Kwantlen Polytechnic University English faculty member Dr. Dale Tracy, from her chapbook “Lines That Open.” Admission is free.

The group exhibit “Through the Lattice” is described as “a response to the relevance of the lived environment during a period of economic precarity, political uncertainty, and pandemic insecurity. Each of the artists in the exhibition reflects upon the idea of place and its related aesthetics of style, ornament, design, pattern, and architecture. Though diverse in their methods, the artists share a concern with the deeper meanings of space as well as its material construction.”

Located at Bear Creek Park (13750 88 Ave.), Surrey Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. For more details call 604-501-5566 or visit surrey.ca/artgallery.

• READ ALSO: Wartime internment ‘Autumn Strawberry’ dance film 3 years in the making at Surrey Art Gallery.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Visual Arts