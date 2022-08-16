5 Surrey talks in TED’s global video spotlight as TEDxSurrey looks for more ‘valuable and timely ideas’

The next Surrey event is Jan. 21 at Bell Performing Arts Centre

Dr. Riley Moynes speaks during the 2022 TEDxSurrey event at Bell Performing Arts Centre last February. (Photo: YouTube.com)

Several talks from the most recent TEDxSurrey are taking off on YouTube.

The international TED organization has recognized five of the event’s 12 speakers for the outstanding quality of their talks, heard at Bell Performing Arts Centre last February.

The five speakers (Ana Carrizales, Dr. Robert McDermid, Dr. Petra Zebroff, Dr. Simon Donner and Dr. Riley Moynes) have had their videos selected as ones that TED believes represent “valuable and timely ideas for our global audience,” according to TEDxSurrey curator Alan Warburton.

TED is showcasing them on a YouTube channel that boasts 34 million subscribers.

Moynes’ talk, on “The four phases of retirement,” has more than one million views since late May.

“There are over 3,000 TEDx events around the world, so it is rare for an event to have one speaker recognized in this way,” Warburton noted. “To have five out of 12 talks from TEDxSurrey selected is beyond anything we could have imagined. It says a great deal about the quality of our coaching team and the way we prepare our speakers.”

The four other TED-elevated talks are about “How embracing the beauty in the ugly saved me” (Carrizales), “Why talking about dying matters” (McDermid), “Sustaining desire in a long-term relationship” (Zebroff) and “Why our imaginations are the key to solving climate change” (Donner).

The full playlist of 2022 TEDxSurrey speakers is posted to YouTube, with a link on tedxsurrey.ca.

The next TEDxSurrey will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Bell Performing Arts Centre.

Event organizers are currently looking for speakers. Information meetings are planned for Aug. 24 (on Zoom) and Aug. 27 (at Semiahmoo House in South Surrey). The speaker application deadline is Sept. 9. All the details are posted on tedxsurrey.ca/speaker.

“Our theme continues to be, ‘A Shift in Thinking,’” explains a post on the website. “We want our audience to shift their thinking in such a way that it may change their actions, which could result in a strong, positive change in the direction of their lives.

“We are looking for speakers with compelling ideas in six separate areas: science; technology and design; art, music and sport; human rights, law and business; current topics with a global lens; compelling personal development stories.”



