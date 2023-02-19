Abstract photography subject of next Delta Photo Club workshop

Delta Photo Club is pleased to present “Art & Artistry of Intentional Camera Movement,” a Zoom workshop with noted Vancouver photographer and instructor Christopher Weeks on Wednesday, March 1, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. (Christopher Weeks/submitted photo)

Abstract photography and camera techniques is the focus of an upcoming online workshop hosted by the Delta Photo Club.

In “Art & Artistry of Intentional Camera Movement,” noted Vancouver photographer and instructor Christopher Weeks will discuss how developing an eye for art and abstract compositions and learning to use a variety of intentional camera movement (ICM) techniques can open up new perspectives and photo opportunities for any genre of photography you practice, according to a press release.

The presentation will focus on creating images with printed art as a goal, developing an abstract perspective, ICM and multiple-exposure ICM photography, including special considerations for processing those images.

A former commercial/advertising photographer for over two decades, Weeks’ work has been published internationally and he has received numerous awards for his photography. Since moving to Vancouver from the United States, he now works exclusively on the artistic side of photography.

Weeks’ art primarily focuses on urban and nature abstracts, ICM and multiple-exposure ICM, as well as capturing the often moody landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. He also pioneered a multiple-image ICM style of photography that features a vibrant motion-capture aesthetic.

“Christopher is known for his engaging, quick-paced and informal presentation style. His talks and workshops are a balance of inspiring photographs, image-making philosophy and technique, all aimed at inspiring workshop participants to clarify their vision and develop the skills to express their unique creative spirit,” according to a press release.

To learn more about Weeks and his art, visit christopherweeks.com.

“Art & Artistry of Intentional Camera Movement” will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, March 1, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

To attend the workshop, you must either be a member of the Delta Photo Club (memberships cost $40/year for individuals, $70 for families, and $25 for youth and students; join by filling out the form at deltaphotoclub.com/member-sign-up-form) or, to join as a guest, send an e-transfer of $10 to treasurer@deltaphotoclub.com by noon on Wednesday, March 1 (please include your name, email address and club affiliation with the transfer).

For more info about other upcoming club events, visit deltaphotoclub.com/workshops.

To learn more about the Delta Photo Club or using the Zoom platform, email president@deltaphotoclub.com.

