Cheers for Children concert to benefit Delta kids with extra needs

Four Winds Brewing is hosting its fourth annual Cheers for Children fundraiser concert benefiting Reach Child Youth Development Society on June 17, 2022. Pictured, left to right, are Four Winds co-owner Adam Mills, Reach Society development manager Kristin Bibbs, Four Winds creative director Justin Longoz and Southlands destination manager Christine Grange. (Reach Child & Youth Development Society photo)

“Go big or go home.” That’s the organizing principle behind the Cheers for Children concert fundraiser happening later this month.

On Friday, June 17, Delta’s Four Winds Brewing Company is hosting its fourth-annual evening of live music, beer and food trucks to benefit Reach Child & Youth Development Society.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve been able to get together for an event like this, so we are very pleased to host the community once again for a great cause and an exciting night of music, beer and food,” Adam Mills, co-owner of Four Winds Brewing Company, said in a press release.

Noting the community’s enthusiastic response to the event, organizers plan to accommodate up to 800 attendees, and have already sold more than 560 tickets.

The 19+ concert featuring Dead Ghosts, Rocket Revellers and Moving City will be taking place outdoors in Market Square (6313 Market Ave., Tsawwassen), just across the street from where the new Four Winds Brewery and Restaurant is being built in the Southlands development.

On tap will be brews from Four Winds, Field House Brewing (Abbotsford), Studio Brewing (Burnaby), Yellow Dog Brewing (Port Moody), Neighborhood Brewing (Penticton) and Green Hill Cider (Vancouver), as well as bites by The Real Patty Co., White Spot, Veg Out Plant-Based Burgers and SkyThai.

Other local businesses supporting the event are gold-level sponsors Southlands Grange, who are providing the venue, Valley Tech, Blue City, Desolation Sound Resort and Inbox 15B.

There will also be a raffle with a grand prize of a two-bedroom stay for three nights at Desolation Sound Resort and a second-place prize of a 50-litre keg of Four Winds beer plus a “party pump” rental.

Tickets cost $45 (plus applicable fees and taxes) and include entrance to the concert as well as two beer tickets. The event will go ahead rain or shine, so be sure to check the weather and dress appropriately.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cheersforchildren2022.eventbrite.ca.

