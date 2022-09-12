PHOTOS: Comedy and Busker Festival returns to White Rock

Five Corners Buskers and Comedy Festival returned to the streets of White Rock this past weekend. (Geoff Yue photo) Five Corners Buskers and Comedy Festival returned to the streets of White Rock this past weekend. (Geoff Yue photo) Five Corners Buskers and Comedy Festival returned to the streets of White Rock this past weekend. (Geoff Yue photo) Five Corners Buskers and Comedy Festival returned to the streets of White Rock this past weekend. (Geoff Yue photo) Five Corners Buskers and Comedy Festival returned to the streets of White Rock this past weekend. (Geoff Yue photo) Five Corners Buskers and Comedy Festival returned to the streets of White Rock this past weekend. (Geoff Yue photo) Five Corners Buskers and Comedy Festival returned to the streets of White Rock this past weekend. (Geoff Yue photo) Five Corners Buskers and Comedy Festival returned to the streets of White Rock this past weekend. (Geoff Yue photo) Five Corners Buskers and Comedy Festival returned to the streets of White Rock this past weekend. (Geoff Yue photo) Five Corners Buskers and Comedy Festival returned to the streets of White Rock this past weekend. (Geoff Yue photo)

The streets of White Rock were alive with magic, humour and music for the return of Five Corners Buskers and Comedy Festival this weekend.

Presented by the White Rock BIA, the comedy festival made its triumphant return on Friday and Saturday (Sept. 9 and 10) after being cancelled the last two years due to health restrictions on social gatherings.

Performances over the weekend included a magic show, several musical performances and magicians for a family-friendly two-day event.

