Crescent Beach Gallery reopens with ‘Creative Curiosities’

Creative Curiosities, a new multi-media show at Crescent Beach Pop Up Gallery, is open until Nov. 25. (Contributed)

First exhibit since onset of COVID-19 pandemic continues until Nov. 25

The City of Surrey’s Crescent Beach Pop Up Gallery has opened its doors to the public for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years.

“Creative Curiosities,” the first in-person show at the gallery since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now up, and everyone is invited to step inside. During the pandemic, exhibits at the city-run gallery were restricted to a window-only display, which could be viewed from the street.

READ ALSO: New collective debuts with Crescent Beach show

Running until Nov. 25, the art show and sale, featuring six local artists, is described as an eclectic mix of upcycled textile art, mixed media collage, handmade pottery, drawings, art lighting, art cards, and more.

“We are inspired by color, light, texture, line, a moment, a mood, a memory, and a desire to give new context to the familiar,” notes a release from the artists.

Artists participating in Creative Curiosities include: Ron Blackwood, Stephanie Graves, Sherry Glen Johansson, Ian Marsh, Trish McEvoy and Sonia Stastny.

The group will also participate in the Crescent Beach Art Walk on Nov. 19 from 10 to 3. A closing reception for will be held on Nov. 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with all the artists in attendance.

The gallery, located at 12160 Beecher St., is open Thursdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtCity of Surrey