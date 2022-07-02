PHOTOS: Bayview Arts Collective celebrates Canada Day with Makers Market

Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
Sherry Johansson was among the artists whose work was on display when Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)Sherry Johansson was among the artists whose work was on display when Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
Debra Swartz (right) with her daughter at the Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)Debra Swartz (right) with her daughter at the Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
Karin Olsson and Anne Morrison at the Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)Karin Olsson and Anne Morrison at the Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
Visitors enjoyed live music at Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)Visitors enjoyed live music at Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
Visitors enjoyed live music at Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)Visitors enjoyed live music at Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
Visitors enjoyed live music at Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)Visitors enjoyed live music at Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)

The Bayview Arts Collective held its second annual Makers’ Market in Crescent Beach July 1.

Displays were set up all along Bayview Street – a whole line of tents next to the train tracks, organizer Trish McEvoy said.

Twenty four contributors showed work ranging from paintings, pottery and stained glass to soaps and candles.

“All things at the market will have been hand-made by the contributing artists,” McEvoy noted.

“We call ourselves a collective, but it’s a very loose term. There are a lot of people who do a lot of creative things in Crescent Beach.’

Arts and cultureCanada Day

Previous story
Outdoor concert and movie series coming to three Delta parks

Just Posted

Fraser Health is warning of of “increased risk of overdose’ from opioids from both injection and inhalation after “high levels of benzodiazepines” being found in different samples being sold in Surrey. Pictured, an injection of naloxone. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Fraser Health warns of ‘increased risk of overdose’ from opioids in Surrey

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
PHOTOS: Bayview Arts Collective celebrates Canada Day with Makers Market

White Rock’s Canada Day by the Bay festivities, celebrating the nation’s 155th birthday, got underway with an opening ceremony on the MainStage in Memorial Park. This year’s event marks a return to in-person celebrations following two years of virtual entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
PHOTOS: Canada Day by the Bay returns with live music, celebrations

Pop-up banner image ×