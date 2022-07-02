PHOTOS: Bayview Arts Collective celebrates Canada Day with Makers Market

Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Sherry Johansson was among the artists whose work was on display when Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Debra Swartz (right) with her daughter at the Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Karin Olsson and Anne Morrison at the Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Visitors enjoyed live music at Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Visitors enjoyed live music at Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Visitors enjoyed live music at Bayview Arts Collective-hosted makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)

The Bayview Arts Collective held its second annual Makers’ Market in Crescent Beach July 1.

Displays were set up all along Bayview Street – a whole line of tents next to the train tracks, organizer Trish McEvoy said.

Twenty four contributors showed work ranging from paintings, pottery and stained glass to soaps and candles.

“All things at the market will have been hand-made by the contributing artists,” McEvoy noted.

“We call ourselves a collective, but it’s a very loose term. There are a lot of people who do a lot of creative things in Crescent Beach.’

