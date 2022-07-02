PHOTOS: Bayview Arts Collective celebrates Canada Day with Makers Market

The Bayview Arts Collective held its second annual Makers’ Market in Crescent Beach July 1.
Displays were set up all along Bayview Street – a whole line of tents next to the train tracks, organizer Trish McEvoy said.
Twenty four contributors showed work ranging from paintings, pottery and stained glass to soaps and candles.
“All things at the market will have been hand-made by the contributing artists,” McEvoy noted.
“We call ourselves a collective, but it’s a very loose term. There are a lot of people who do a lot of creative things in Crescent Beach.’