PHOTOS: Car-enthusiasts unite for White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days Car Show

White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days kicked off their final day, Sunday, July 31 with a morning car show which brought out nearly a thousand spectators. The show was complete with all types of cars, music and food trucks to enjoy. (Sobia Moman photo)
The final jam-packed day of Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days in White Rock is underway, with a popular car show kicking off the morning.

While some were achieving their zen at the yoga event in Memorial Park, nearly a thousand people were enjoying a car show at Semiahmoo Park.

The afternoon will provide a petting zoo, Semiahmoo First Nation’s traditional salmon BBQ, a bouncy castle, henna tattoos and many more family-friendly activities.

Later tonight (July 31) will be the second installation of “White Rock’s Got Talent” with performances by local talented individuals, starting at 4 p.m.

Live performances will also ensue, both on the Spirit Stage at Semiahmoo Park and the Memorial Park Stage.

