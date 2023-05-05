PHOTOS: Circus thrills in Surrey as performers from around the world gather at Guildford mall

Travelling show opened Thursday night in a tent with room for 2,700 spectators

Ringmaster and “Wheel of Destiny” daredevil Joseph Dominik Bauer at a Royal Canadian International Circus show in Surrey on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

In a return to Surrey, Royal Canadian International Circus kicked off a weekend of shows Thursday (May 4) under a ‘big top’ tent set up in a parking lot at Guildford Town Centre.

The travelling circus thrills with a contortionist, stunt motorbike riders, high-wire acts, speed juggling and other performers, but no animals are part of the show.

A yellow-and-red tent, with room for around 2,700 spectators, is set up on the corner of 104 Avenue and 150 Street, where they’ll do nine shows ending Sunday evening (May 7).

Circus performers from around the world are featured, including ringmaster and “Wheel of Destiny” daredevil Joseph Dominik Bauer, “Bonebreaker” contortionist Mohamed Bangoura, juggler Nilson Escobar, the motorcycles of Fernandez Globe of Death, crossbow thrill act Hubert & Camila Dominguez, trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado Bauer and others.

“Bonebreaker” contortionist Mohamed Bangoura at a Royal Canadian International Circus show in Surrey on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Mexican Senoritas dance at a Royal Canadian International Circus show in Surrey on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Hula-hoop performer Guillermina at a Royal Canadian International Circus show in Surrey on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Whistling clown Piolita with an audience member at a Royal Canadian International Circus show in Surrey on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Show times in Guildford are Friday at 4 and 7 p.m., Saturday at noon, 4 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 11 a.m., 3 and 6 p.m. Tickets start at $17.50 on ticketleader.ca, or visit royalcanadiancircus.ca for circus details.

The Calgary-based company’s 2023 circus tour of Canada and the U.S. will involve 198 shows from April to October. The tour launched in Minneapolis before arriving in Surrey, then travels to Vancouver (May 11-14, Concord Pacific Place) and also Richmond (May 18-22, Lansdowne Centre) before heading east to Alberta and beyond.

Crossbow act Hubert & Camila Dominguez at a Royal Canadian International Circus show in Surrey on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Flags of many nations at the end of the Royal Canadian International Circus show in Surrey on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Bumblebee transformer poses for a photo with VIP ticketholders at a Royal Canadian International Circus show in Surrey on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Last June, the Royal Canadian circus set up at Cloverdale Fairgrounds for a run of shows, after a two-year break from performances due to the pandemic, and this year returned to Guildford on tour.



