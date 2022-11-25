PHOTOS: New-look Lumagica Surrey festival lights up Cloverdale Fairgrounds for a month-plus

In competition with Langley’s Glow, Surrey’s second-year event features interactive light displays, music, dance, festive food and more

Lady Winter and lit attractions at the entrance of the Lumagica Surrey light festival at Cloverdale Fairgrounds during a preview event Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Lumagica Surrey has returned to Cloverdale Fairgrounds with a new look and layout.

Opened Friday (Nov. 25), the light festival features both an outdoor light circuit and an indoor festival area at the Agriplex for more than a month.

Interactive light displays, music and dance, festive food, visits with Santa and other attractions draw crowds for a second year.

Single-entry tickets range from $12 to $22, and family passes are $55-$60. A season’s pass is priced between $30-$45, depending on age.

Lumagica Surrey is open nightly until Dec. 30, save for the “dark” nights of Nov. 28-30, Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 24-25.

New this year is a layout of light installations that avoids the grassy perimeter pathway of Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre. Instead, the light path is now on the paved area outside the Agriplex.

Hey look, I found Santa at Lumagica Surrey's preview night!

The light festival opens today (Friday) for a month-plus run at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, with a new layout that's different than last year's debut.

Scenes of Lumagica Surrey on a soft-opening night at @CloverdaleRodeo Fairgrounds.

Candycane Man and Lady Winter at Lumagica Surrey light festival at Cloverdale Fairgrounds during a preview event Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

”We’re excited about the changes this year, with the pathway, and many more lights in this layout,” said event spokesperson Caroline Rossitter, with MK Illumination’s Surrey branch.

“Even though this outdoor area seems more condensed, it actually meanders more,” she added, “you just don’t feel so lost out there (in the park). Some of the structures are in different places this year, and used in different ways, and we’ve added a lot more of them.”

Rossitter said this year’s festival offers a wider range of entertainment. The online calendar highlights performances by the Wee Drams dance group, folk/fiddle quartet The Lucky Trappers, The Irish Walkers, Linda Szentes and Jazzlinks, country rocker Antonio Laroso, brass band La Trompette de Noël, vocal trio The Dimes and more.

There are photo ops galore, of course, with lit displays, character cutouts, a big tree in a German village. Kids can play in a bouncy castle, teeter-totters and more. Food includes soup and pretzels, crepes, mini doughnuts and other options.

“New this year is a season’s pass, because people asked for it last year,” Rossitter said. “People wanted to come several times – maybe they wanted to do some more shopping the market. So that’s an option with this pass, for people to come and go.

“People can come here on a date night, they can come with their girlfriends, a work group, maybe it’s a big group of parents and kids,” she added. “While the parent does some shopping at the market, the kids can play and enjoy other attractions here.”

During a preview event Thursday, Lady Winter greeted visitors at the Lumagica entrance, off 62 Avenue/176 Street.

“It’s very twinkly and bright here, very festive,” said the stiltwalking character, later joined by CandyCane Man for photo ops near the Agriplex building.

For more festival information, visit lumagica.ca.

Elsewhere, Langley’s big Glow light festival has opened for the holidays at 6690 216 St.

Guests experience a family-friendly outdoor Christmas festival with towering light gardens and magical landscapes, all under the magic of more than a million lights.

Attractions include a kids scavenger hunt, food trucks, a holiday train ride, pictures with Santa, a meet-and-greet with princesses, and a giant warmed tent space with live performances and holiday beverages.

Guests can wander through a sea of giant ornaments, magical trees, and cascading lights while kids also enjoy the variety of attractions designed just for them, including a holiday-themed kids’ playground.

Glow runs until Saturday, Dec. 31. A regular adult pass is $19.99, plus taxes, while family passes are $69.99, plus taxes. Parking is free and all attractions within the event are included in the ticket price.

with files from Tanmay Ahluwalia

