Best Divorce Ever is a play originating from Finland, that will soon be coming to a White Rock stage for audiences to enjoy. (White Rock Players’ Club photo)

‘Romantic comedy with teeth’ play following divorcing couple coming to White Rock stage

Finnish play following a divorcing couple comes with twists and turns

Typically, a romantic-comedy takes viewers on a journey through the building of a relationship – one filled with the magic of new love.

But an upcoming production by White Rock Players is turning that trope on its head.

Described as a “romantic-comedy with teeth” Best Divorce Ever follows a “divorce party” thrown by a couple who have decided to go their separate ways.

Taking the stage in February, arguably most romantic month of the year, at Oceana Parc Playhouse, the production follows Anna and Otto – Martina Biljan and Alexander Pfleger, respectively – a couple in Finland, who realize that their marriage has come to an end, a conclusion neither saw coming.

The once-perfect exes decide to throw a divorce party or an “anti-wedding” to commemorate the end of their matrimony in a civil manner.

Things seem to not go as planned, however, when an uninvited visitor shows up at the party and shakes up the evening.

“Join us for a journey to another place and time to discover the how’s and the why’s, the do’s and the don’ts of Anna and Otto’s life together, and along the way learn about the mysterious ways of the most stubborn of creatures – the Finnish mammal,” reads a release from the Players.

The original play is by Ville Nummenpää, a Finnish novelist, playwright and screenwriter, with Best Divorce Ever being the second play he’s produced in his career.

White Rock’s staging of the romantic comedy, directed by Julianne Christie and produced by Fred Partridge, will run at the Oceana Parc Playhouse (1532 Johnston Rd.) from Feb. 1-19.

There will be an 8 p.m. showing on the first of the month with tickets priced at $20. Following the opening night, the play will show from Thursdays to Saturdays also at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $28 for adults and $24 for seniors and youth, which can be bought at www.whiterockplayers.ca/buytickets

