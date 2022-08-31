Soundscape chorus rehearses at Fraser Heights Secondary in Surrey. More details are posted below. (Submitted photo)

Soundscape chorus rehearses at Fraser Heights Secondary in Surrey. More details are posted below. (Submitted photo)

Singers sought as Surrey-area choirs and choruses get busy again with rehearsals, concerts

New members welcomed by Peace Arch Chorus, Aequitas Singers and other groups

Love to sing?

Several Surrey-area choirs and choruses are looking for new members.

Details are posted below.

Peace Arch Chorus: A capella group celebrates 50th anniversary this year, with plans for a Celebration Concert on Dec. 3. Rehearsals are at Newton Cultural Centre under the direction of Elvera Collier and assistant director Bev Feick. “Auditioned members are provided with excellent musical education and vocal coaching.” Chorus welcomes women to join. An open house will be held Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Info: peacearchchorus.ca.

Aequitas Singers: Located in Surrey, Aequitas Singers is an adult-only, non-auditioned choir “that sings to bring hope, to raise awareness of social justice issues, and to have fun.” New singers can attend rehearsals Tuesday 7 p.m., beginning on Sept. 13; for details, email aequitassingerschoir@gmail.com. Info: aequitassingers.ca.

Soundscape A Capella Chorus: Love to sing? Check out our mixed-voice, auditioned community chorus for adults. Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings at Fraser Heights Secondary in Surrey. Info: soundscapesings.ca/auditions.

Handel Society Choir invites new members. “We will be performing Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in the South Surrey/White Rock area at Christmas. Rehearsals begin on Sept. 13 at 7.30 p.m. at Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, on 174 Street and 60 Avenue. Soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices wanted.” Phone 604 202 7801 for information.

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Visit westcoastsings.com for info.


