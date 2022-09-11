Crescent Beach Photography Club is looking for new members. (Peace Arch News photo)

South Surrey photography club looking for more members

Join the club by attending their first meeting, scheduled for this week

Fans of capturing stories through the click of a camera are encouraged to join the Crescent Beach Photography Club who are looking to recruit more like-minded members.

The club is described as a social setting where photography-lovers meet to chat about their shared hobby and enjoy photographs together. The group captures images on DSLRs and cell phones, encouraging people of any level.

“Enjoy a coffee and conversation with friendly local photographers,” the group’s poster reads.

The first fall meeting for the club will be at Alex Hall (2916 McBride Ave.) on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7:15 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

