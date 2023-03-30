Murasaki Lau works on “Solidarity,” featured in an art show at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus. (screenshot of KPU video)

VISUAL ART

Surrey art show focuses on ‘Qualia’ of KPU’s fine-arts program graduates until April 13

‘Inspiring art’ in the exhibit of work by 13 students

The theme of “sense perceptions” is featured in “Qualia,” a year-end art show for students graduating from Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s bachelor of fine arts program.

Ranging in size, material and style, the installations of 13 students are showcased at the KPU Surrey campus from Friday, March 31 to Thursday, April 13, in the Spruce Gallery, Spruce Atrium and Arbutus Gallery, 12666 72 Ave., Surrey.

“The BFA students have produced some inspiring work over the past few months,” says Dr. Shelley Boyd, dean in the faculty of arts at KPU.

“The theme of Qualia focuses on the internal and subjective component of sense perceptions, and is beautifully highlighted in the various mediums the students have chosen to use for their grad projects.”

The featured artists are Marika Bise, Maylyn Chan, Avery Chace, Wei Chen, Dylan Goguen, Eugene Kang, Murasaki Lau, Gracienne Llavore, Yolanda Leung, Jerry Qiu, Mark Robinson, Carson Selman and Kelly Yorke.

Murasaki Lau’s many white plaster figurines represent the power of the masses. She’s been casting for over a month now, almost two. “I do four days a week, every day eight hours at least,” Lau says in a KPU-produced video about the art show.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Dylan Goguen paints ahead an art show at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus. (screenshot of KPU video)

Meantime, Wei Chen is using photography and digital art to showcase issues around graffiti art. He scouted many locations in the Lower Mainland to find the perfect wall, which he had to alter digitally to give him exactly what he needed.

“Vancouver is a very interesting place for doing photography here. It’s one of the mediums that has been explored a lot by local artists,” Chen says in a news release from KPU.

Last spring, eight graduating KPU art students celebrated the first in-person show there in two years. The 2022 art show, “Untitled,” featured works by Cassandra St. Godard, Ciska Jans, Kacia Lee, Krystal Charlston, M. Lissette Isaak, Sue Johnston, Winnie Hui and Zoe Leung.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Kwantlen Polytechnic UniversityVisual Arts

