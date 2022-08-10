SURREY EVENTS: More ‘Movies Under the Stars’ at Holland Park, plus comedy, festivals, etc.

In “Encanto,” a Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. The animated comedy will be shown Saturday, Aug. 13 at Surrey’s Holland Park, as part of the Movies Under the Stars series. See listing under Movies.

CONCERTS

Music on the Plaza concerts to Sept. 6 at Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Ave, on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. “With different musical genres performing live every Tuesday evening, bring a lawn chair or a dance partner and enjoy your summer evenings to the fullest.”

Sounds of Summer concerts at various Surrey sites this summer. Details posted to surrey.ca/soundsofsummer. Schedule includes Aug. 17 with Cookin’ with Brass (Funky brass Pop covers) at Elgin Heritage Park at 6:30 p.m., and Aug. 24 with Akaaljot & Satpreet Dhadda (Traditional Indian instrumental) at Bear Creek Park at 6:30 p.m.

Aegis Rocks 2022 at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 10. “Now graced by 7 members, one of the most popular OPM bands- six girls and a man, whom the girls tease as already being like one of them (Of course, they’re just kidding)- is now the New and Enhanced AEGIS Band.” Tickets/info: bellperformingartscentre.com.

Coffee Concert: Dancing with Eight Hands: Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre. A Surrey Civic Theatres presentation. “Enjoy an amazing morning of music with not one amazing piano duo, but two. The Canadian Piano Quartet are the Bergmann Duo and Duo Turgeon and their combined tickling the ivory power means audiences are in for double the fun.” Box office: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

THEATRE/STAGE

Beach House Theatre: At South Surrey’s Blackie Spit (Crescent Beach), Beach House Theatre Society presents summer theatre annually in a limited run at its state-of-the-art tent stage. From Aug. 9-14, the community-based group’s eighth season will highlight “The Servant of Two Masters” by Carlo Goldoni, adapted by Tracy Young and Odd Gross directed by Candace Radcliffe and Rick Harmon. Info: beachhousetheatre.org.

POP! Summer Strolls at Darts Hill Garden Park offer Performances Outdoors in Parks from Aug. 18-28, 1633 170 St., South Surrey, featuring Vostok, Pangaea Arts, Gamelan Tekanan Suara and Cause & Effect Circus. Tickets $5-35, tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“Drag Out Your Friends”: Pivot Theatre presents an all-ages drag bunch show Sunday, Aug. 21 at The Greek Corner, 7218 King George Blvd., Newton. Shows starts at noon. Tickets $50, includes entry, food entree, drag entertainment, part proceeds to Rainbow Refugee. Hosted by Aria Treble, performances by Isabella, Margaux Rita, Eva Scarlett, Heathen, Batty B Banks, Abeiya Miraj, Mystic Minx. Info: pivottheatre.ca.

“To Perfection”: A ‘genderational’ play by Meghan Gardiner kicks off Surrey Civic Theatres season Sept. 13-17 at Surrey Arts Centre, via Shameless Hussy Productions. “Gloria, a former celebrity TV chef, played by the inimitable Patti Allan, is finally reuniting with her estranged grandchild, Alex.” Tickets: $22-$29; student/senior matinee for $15 on Sept 15. Box office: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“Menopause the Musical”: Musical comedy is set in a department store where four women meet by chance while shopping for a black lace bra, Oct. 6 at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey. Tickets range $55-$65 on bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

DANCE

“Mriya: Life in Rhythm” performed by Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Company at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 12. “Rich in intensity, energy, and spirit, Cheremosh takes audiences on a colorful and exhilarating journey, thrilling them with intricate choreography, spectacular costumes and dynamic music.” Tickets/info: bellperformingartscentre.com.

COMEDY

An Evening With Mary Walsh: At Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre on Oct. 29 (new date). “Join Canadian cultural icon, comedienne, and social activist, Mary Walsh, as she performs some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire.” Tickets $54, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Saturday nights at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0. Aug. 13: Darryl Lenox with John Perrotta; Aug. 20: Amber Harper-Young, with opener Ryan Williams; Aug. 27: Ola Dada with openers Travis Waters & Mark Nesbitt.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

White Hart Pub: Live music, jam nights and more at 8593 132 St. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

MOVIES

Movies Under the Stars: Outdoor movies at Surrey’s Holland Park in August, with pre-movie entertainment and games starting at 6 p.m. Event hosted by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA). Three family-friendly movies will be shown at the Whalley-area park in August. Continues with “Encanto” (shown Aug. 13) and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Aug. 20). Info: downtownsurrey.ca.

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

“Genealogy: Eastern Europe Border Changes”: Online program hosted by Surrey Libraries on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. “Anyone researching their family history in Eastern Europe probably has faced the challenges that changing borders present. In this program, Edie Adam will use findings from her family history research to demonstrate the key factors – time and place – and how to use them to your advantage.” Free. Registration required. Email familyhistory@surrey.ca or call 604-598-7327. Web: surreylibraries.ca/events.

“Genealogy: Online Polish Records”: Online program Tuesday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. Free. “Presentation will provide a brief overview of two primary databases which reveal parish and civil registry records in Poland encompassing many Polish, German and Jewish residents of in the 19th to early 20th centuries: Geneteka and Metryki.Genealodzy. Registration required. Email familyhistory@surrey.ca or call 604-598-7327. Web: surreylibraries.ca.

MARKETS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market: Weekly summer market runs until Oct. 8, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Royal Kwantlen Park, in the parking lot at the corner of 104th ave and Old Yale Rd. Info: surreymarket.org.

SPORTS

Powerplay Hockey League is a fun league for boys and girls aged 6-9 and 10-13 who want to play the sport they love in an environment focused on fair play and participation. “Learn the rules of the game, practice your skills, and experience being part of a team all at an affordable price. No body-checking allowed.” Fall sessions at Sport & Leisure Complex on Sundays. Fee: $139.50 for 10 sessions. Goalies play for free. More info: 604-501-5875.

CHARITY

Habitat for Humanity 11th Annual Butterfly Release: “Check out a live butterfly release charity community event in Fleetwood, fundraising for Habitat for Humanity,” on Aug. 13, 11:30 a.m. at Fleetwood Villa 16028 83 Ave. Free to attend; $20 to purchase a butterfly to release. “Come for a lineup of live entertainment. The event is organized for seniors, but the family can come and join in on the fun.” Info: 604-590-2889.

F.U.B.A.R. Golf Classic 2022 tournament on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Guildford Golf & Country Club, to benefit Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon. “The F.U.B.A.R. Golf Classic is a Best Ball Tournament for men and women who want to FUNraise and help bring hope, joy and strength to families living with critical illnesses.” Sponsors sought. Info: friendsunitedbeyondallrace.com.

“Ignite a Dream”: Annual charity gala hosted by Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society “to help remove barriers and ignite the dreams of children in Surrey by providing educational opportunities that would not exist without community support,” Sept. 24 at KPU Cloverdale campus. Info: surreyfirefighters.com.

AWARDS

Surrey Environment and Business Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Ave.), featuring speaker Josie Osborne, B.C.’s Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Minister Responsible for Fisheries. Luncheon event starts at 11:30 a.m. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey Arts and Business Awards: Surrey Board of Trade seeks nominations for businesses and individuals that have enriched Surrey through arts and culture. Categories are Philanthropy, Cultural Ambassador, Legacy, Arts & Innovation and Music. Deadline is Aug. 22. Info: businessinsurrey.com/events/surrey-arts-awards.

COMMUNITY

Community Picnic at Royal Kwantlen Park on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Pack a picnic and celebrate at this free outdoor event. Enjoy games, fun park activities, and free hotdogs for the first 150 people,” at 13035 104 Ave., North Surrey. Info: Email: partnersinparks@surrey.ca, call 604-501-5050.

FESTIVALS

Battle of the Brews on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Surrey Civic Plaza, at city hall, 1 to 5 p.m. “An afternoon of beer tasting, food sampling and music,” in support of Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives. Tickets at thepeak.fm or surreyfirefighters.com.

Give Peace a Chance festival Oct. 1 at Bell Performing Arts Centre hosted by Global Peace Alliance BC Society with theme of “End Racism, Build Peace,” featuring singers, dancers, guest speakers, art exhibit and more. Info: peacealways.com, 604-329-0850.

WALK/RUN

Run Surrey Run: First-time event on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11 in City Centre area, with start/finish at Holland Park, on 5K/10K route. Race route is posted to runsurreyrun.com, with registration details. Fees start at $25 and rise to $45.

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

ARTS

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

Jane Saborio art exhibit Saturday, Aug. 20 at Clubhouse Paletteon The Park, 12711 64th Ave., Surrey, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Art cards, matted and unmatted watercolours, framed acrylics, more. “Florals, landscapes, seascapes, still life, architectural images inspired through a lifetime of travel and deep appreciation of nature’s beauty, color, light & shadows.” Info: laorquideaart.com, email: jmsaborio43@gmail.com, 604-596-9345.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Mere Phantoms: Shadows Without Borders,” (to Aug. 14), plus “Black Breath Spectacle” (also to Aug. 14); video installation “Zachery Cameron Longboy: Guardian of Sleep,” to Nov. 26; Fraser Valley Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists with “Fresh Paint” juried exhibition, to Oct. 16.

Newton Cultural Centre features works by local artists at 13530 72 Ave., at venue of the Arts Council of S urrey. August feature: Lynne Kelman and Carla Paterson: Stories in Photographs and Stitch.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. “Body Language” showcase of Indigenous tattoos and culture, to Sept. 4; “Inspiration X: Dilber Mann” showcases Mann’s collection of movie/comic statues, to Sept. 25.

WORKSHOPS

The Network to Eliminate Violence in Relationships (NEVR) is offering free 3-hour online workshops every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm. “The goal of the workshop is to learn to identify different types of abuse, support survivors of abuse and learn how to find additional supports and resources for survivors of abuse.” Email nevr@kpu to register for a free VIP workshop. Info: 604-599-2267.

CONFERENCE

Surrey International Writers’ Conference: This annual event attracts hundreds of writers to the city from points around the globe, with workshops, panel discussions and “Night Owl” events at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel and also online. The 30th annual conference dates for 2022 are Oct. 21-23. Info: siwc.ca.

CALLS

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Email info@westcoastsings.com, or visit westcoastsings.com.

HEALTH

Recovery Canada: “We are a free, in-person, self-help support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. In-person meeting is on a summer break and will resume on Tuesday Sept. 13 at 1:30-3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta BC. For more info contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633. The virtual meeting will continue as normal on Thursdays 7 -8:30 pm. Contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit RecoveryCanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey Art Gallery docent program seeks volunteers to lead weekday school group tours of contemporary art exhibitions. Application deadline is Aug. 22 for the next training session, beginning Sept. 12. Visit “Volunteering at the Gallery” page on surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Coordinator, artsvolunteer@surrey.ca, 604-501-5198.

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

Technology Forums for seniors hosted by City of Surrey on Sept. 7 at City Hall, Nov. 5 at Newton Seniors Centre and Feb. 11 at Clayton Community Centre. “Free forums aim to help seniors learn about relevant digital resources that support healthy active aging, make life easier and enhance social connectedness.” Secure spot by phone at 604-501-5100, online at surrey.ca/register, or in-person at any Surrey Parks, Recreation & Culture facility.

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, dancing, picnics etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members (fully vaccinated) are welcome.” Call Georgie at 604-585-7304 or Bob at 778-545-5350.

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.