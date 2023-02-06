Surrey stage version of ‘Mamma Mia’ needs men to audition starting Feb. 12

Cast members of the 2008 movie version of “Mamma Mia,” a theatrical production of which will be staged by Fraser Valley Musical Theatre in June/July at Surrey Arts Centre.

Auditions loom for a Surrey stage version of “Mamma Mia,” and a few good men are needed for the production.

Fraser Valley Musical Theatre will stage the ABBA musical at Surrey Arts Centre starting June 28, with auditions planned Feb. 12, 14 and 16.

“Is there a man out there? Someone to hear our prayers?” the theatre company posted to Facebook. “Calling all men: FVMT’s ‘Mamma Mia’ wants YOU! Sing? Act? Not too shabby on the dance floor? We have leads and chorus roles to fill.”

Auditions can be booked by emailing fvgssproducer@gmail.com. The dates are Sunday (Feb. 12) and Tuesday (Feb. 14) at Valley View’s Arbor building in Newton, and on Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Cuthbert’s, North Delta.

For more details, visit fvgss.org/auditions.

A jukebox musical romantic comedy, “Mamma Mia” was written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, based on songs recorded by Swedish group ABBA and composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, members of the band. The musical debuted on a London stage in 1999, and in 2008 was turned into a blockbuster movie starring Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and others.

Meantime, on Jan. 22 Fraser Valley Musical Theatre’s “Sleeping Beauty” won the Favourite Panto of 2022 during the Ovation! Awards, which celebrate achievement in musical theatre in the Lower Mainland.



