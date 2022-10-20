Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival fills Surrey Civic Plaza with seasonal fun every November. (Submitted photo)

Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival fills Surrey Civic Plaza with seasonal fun every November. (Submitted photo)

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival returns with Ugly Christmas Sweater contest, dance battles, more

Free admission at Surrey Civic Plaza on Nov. 19

Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival will return Saturday, Nov. 19 with a few new attractions, including dance battles, a “Celtic Christmas” performance and an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest.

The City of Surrey’s annual event is held at Surrey Civic Plaza, at city hall, from noon to 8 p.m.

A highlight is the lighting of a 60-feet tree in the plaza, at 6:30 p.m.

The free-admission event promises live music, photos with Santa, an expanded holiday market, a light tunnel, holiday choirs and a “Nutcracker” ballet show.

The event’s Enchanted Boulevard (aka University Drive) will feature the Candy Cane Dance Tent, a Ferris wheel, amusement rides and holiday-themed food trucks.

Two stages, dubbed Snowflake and North Pole, will feature 20 local performers and groups, including the VOC Sweet Soul Gospel Choir, Pat Chessell, Royal City Youth Ballet, Francis Baptiste, The Wild Moccasin Dancers, Westcoast Harmony Chorus, FKA Rayne and Cookin’ with Brass.

It’s all presented by Concord Pacific, with more details on surreytreelighting.ca.

Last year’s Tree Lighting Festival was Surrey’s first “Major City Event” held in-person since 2019, due to the pandemic.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Christmas ShowsSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Music of Arabic icon Um Kulthoum sung in Surrey tribute concert by Egyptian vocalist Marwa Nagy

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits students at Cedar Hills Elementary in Surrey Thursday (Oct. 20). (Photo: Surrey Schools)
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Surrey elementary school

Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival fills Surrey Civic Plaza with seasonal fun every November. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Tree Lighting Festival returns with Ugly Christmas Sweater contest, dance battles, more

Some of the controlled drugs and illegal firearms that were sized during the operation. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP two-month initiative nets large seizure of drugs, cash and firearms

TEASER PHOTO (PHOTO: facebook.com/MarwaNagyOfficial)
Music of Arabic icon Um Kulthoum sung in Surrey tribute concert by Egyptian vocalist Marwa Nagy