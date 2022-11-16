Two-concert day ahead for Surrey piano duo and celebrated clarinetist James Campbell

Dec. 1 will be a busy and very musical day for Surrey’s Bergmann Piano Duo and celebrated Canadian clarinetist James Campbell.

That Thursday, they’re set to perform a morning concert in Maple Ridge before travelling a few kilometres south for another concert at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, just a couple hours later.

The Surrey “coffee concert,” which starts at 2 p.m., promises a pre-show social hour with sweet treats. Tickets range from $30-$35 on tickets.surrey.ca.

The music will feature the clarinet in repertoire throughout the centuries, from Mozart, Saint Saens to Poulenc, even some jazz, demonstrating how the clarinet remains a favourite instrument for so many composers.

Campbell’s bio details how he’s been named Canada’s Artist of the Year, awarded the Queen’s Gold and Diamond Jubilee medals, an Honourary Doctor of Law and the Order of Canada.

He has performed as soloist and chamber musician in more than 35 countries with over 60 orchestras, including the Boston Pops, Montreal Symphony and London Symphony. Campbell collaborated with Glenn Gould and Aaron Copland, and toured with over 35 string quartets, including the Guarneri, Amadeus and Vermeer.

Campbell has been artistic director of the Festival of the Sound since 1985, was a Professor of Music at Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University for more than two decades (until 2019) and continues to give masterclasses worldwide.



