The launch tube of a new roller coaster coming to Playland amusement park, on the Pacific National Exhibition grounds in East Vancouver. (Submitted photo)

AMUSEMENT PARK RIDE

VIDEO: For $9M, ‘Canada’s fastest launch coaster’ is coming to Playland in Vancouver by 2024

The new coaster ‘signals a bright future’ at the amusement park, PNE operators say

A new, Italian-made roller coaster will be built at the Playland amusement park in East Vancouver starting next year, with the ride ready to roll by 2024.

The Zamperla company landed the $9-million contract, touted as “the largest single attraction investment made by Playland,” according to Pacific National Exhibition (PNE).

The launch coaster, still without a name, will be powered by a linear synchronous motor (LSM) and will occupy the former location of the retired Corkscrew coaster. The ride name and theme are in development, PNE operators said Friday (Nov. 4) during a media event.

The new ride, hyped as Canada’s fastest launch coaster, combines “the launch, airtime hills and diving drops to make for a fantastic experience,” fair management promises. “This coaster strikes that perfect balance between fun and thrill.”

The ride will feature an opening tunnel and 18-metre first drop. Other stats include 380 metres of track, 12 passengers per train and launch acceleration of 1.3G.

Zamperla is considered one of the world’s largest manufacturers of rides and attractions, and also built the new Skybender at the PNE.

The new coaster “signals a bright future for Playland,” according to PNE operators.

“This is an incredibly exciting day,” said Shelley Frost, PNE president and CEO. “Despite the financial effects of the COVID pandemic, the PNE has displayed its resiliency and innovation by not only surviving the pandemic, but by pivoting our business throughout it to emerge in a place to invest in this spectacular ride and into Playland’s future.

“We know that the new coaster will be an impressive addition to Playland’s ride roster and we are looking forward to introducing it to our guests in 2024.”


