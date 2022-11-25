VSO to ring Surrey’s Bell with ‘Winter Daydreams’ and ‘A Traditional Christmas’ concerts

Also in December, the VSO aims to put people in the Christmas spirit with several other performances

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra returns to Surrey for a pair of December concerts, starting with a “Surrey Nights” series performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 1, dubbed “Winter Daydreams.”

Sergei Babayan, billed as “one of the great pianists of our time,” guests with the Otto Tausk-conducted orchestra at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Dec. 3, and also the night before (Friday, Dec. 2) at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre.

The concerts will also see (and hear) Maestro Tausk lead Tchaikovsky’s “vivid illustration of winter’s beauty, paired with modern master Kaija Saariaho’s ethereal ‘Ciel d’Hiver.’”

A week later, the VSO is back at the Bell for two stagings of “A Traditional Christmas” concerts, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. and again at 7:30.

A short concert tour of four Metro Vancouver theatres — in Surrey, New Westminster, Vancouver and North Vancouver — will feature host Christopher Gaze, soprano Rachel Buttress, bass-baritone Odyn Mulder, with other singers on stage.

The concert is a chance to “celebrate the season with family and friends as you gather to hear your favourite carols and Christmas music sung by guest soloists and performed live by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, conducted by David Bui,” says a post on vancouversymphony.ca.

During the 60-minute performance, expect to hear Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker,” music from Disney’s “Frozen” movie, classic Christmas carols and more.

Also in December, the VSO aims to put people in the Christmas spirit with several other concerts, including “Home Alone” movie music (Dec. 14-15, Orpheum), “The Snowman” concert for kids (Dec. 18, Orpheum) and Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” (Dec. 9-10, Chan Centre at UBC). For all the details and tickets, check vancouversymphony.ca/concerts/full-calendar, or call 604-876-3434.

Founded in 1919, the Grammy- and Juno-award winning Vancouver Symphony Orchestra is the third largest orchestra in Canada, the largest arts organization in Western Canada, and one of the few orchestras in the world to have its own music school.



