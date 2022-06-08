Police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the 21300-block of 24th Avenue. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

RCMP at scene of rural Langley shooting

Vancouver man sustained non-life threatening injuries in what police say is a targetted incident

Langley RCMP are investigating after a 27-year-old Vancouver man was shot in rural Langley Tuesday afternoon.

The police were called at 3:20 p.m. about shots fired and responded to the area of 213th Street and 24th Avenue, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“At about 4 o’clock a male arrived at a local hospital,” she said.

The man had non-life threatening injuries, she said.

“The victim is not being cooperative,” Largy said.

She said it’s too soon to know whether the incident is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflicts, she added.

“It is believed to be targeted,” Largy said.

