Build your career, find your passion in the trades!

UAPICBC programs can help anyone get started on a rewarding career in the piping trades.

Are you eager to start a rewarding career in the piping trades and looking for programs that will help get you off to a running start?

The UA Piping Industry College of BC (UAPICBC) is a United Association Trade School providing pre-apprenticeship, apprenticeship and certification training in the Piping Trades: Plumbing, Sprinklerfitting, Steamfitting and Welding.

With the ongoing labour market shortage and need for tradespeople in B.C., an estimated 64,000 additional tradespeople will be needed over the next 10 years.

“Now is a great time to enter the trades as there’s a shortage of skilled apprentices and journeypersons’ in the current labor market,” says Jordan Falk, UAPICBC Program Manager. “With the number of journey people retiring, this opens up a tremendous opportunity for young people to enter the trades and fill this labor gap.”

“At UAPICBC we’d love to be apart of contributing to solving the current shortage of skilled workers in British Columbia.”

Youth Train in Trades

UAPICBC also offers the Youth Train in Trades program, designed for high-school students interested in pursuing an apprenticeship, and getting a head start while still in high school. Through the program, youth can take courses that will give them both high school graduation credits and a head start toward completion of an apprenticeship program.

“As a Journeyman SteamFitter/Pipefitter in the industry for more than 10 years I was able to build a great life for myself and for my family,” says Leslie Yellowknee, UAPIBC Special Projects Coordinator & Indigenous Relations. “While doing my apprenticeship my journey people were always supportive and took the time to teach me.

“Also, while doing my level 1-4 of my apprenticeship, my instructors were always willing to assist after class with any questions. I have always felt supported while being a trades person.”

What do past UAPICBC program participants say about the program?

The UAPICBC Piping Foundation Course gave me a new opportunity and a new outlook at life. I just turned 39 and I was able to start my career as a plumbing apprentice. – Aaron Naziel.

The UAPICBC Piping Foundation was amazing, the support we were giving by UAPICBC was like no other. Having a female Indigenous instructor was fantastic as I am Cowichan First Nation member. – Bud Peter

Dedicated to providing an educational pathway for women, youth, newcomers and Indigenous Peoples, “We are always encouraging the public to join our programs here at UAPICBC,” Yellowknee says. “We take pride in our school and its abilities to train good skilled workers.”

Learn more about the programs at uapicbc.ca, on Facebook and Instagram, or call them at 604-540-1945 for their main campus located at Suite 101 – 1658 Foster’s Way, Delta.

