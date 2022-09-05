Get a rewarding career as a heavy equipment operator off the ground!

IUOETA provides the best in training for the equipment operator trades, and employment opportunities for everybody.

Are you eager to start a rewarding career as a heavy equipment operator and looking for programs that will help get you off to a running start?

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 115 Training Association (IUOETA), provides apprenticeship programs for Mobile Crane Operator, Heavy Equipment Operator, and Asphalt Paving Laydown Technician.

An ongoing shortage of tradespeople in B.C. means an estimated 64,000 additional tradespeople will be needed over the next 10 years. With such high demand, you’ll enjoy excellent job security while helping the B.C. trades labour force continue moving forward.

“Everyone is struggling with the shortage right now throughout the trades labour market,” says Training Assoc. Administrator Jeff Gorham. “At IUOETA we’re committed to being a part of helping solve the current shortage of trades workers in B.C.”

Training courses are available to union members and non-members, and run throughout the year with over 2000 students accessing training and upgrading annually. The IUOE Local 115 Training Association is accredited with the Private Training Institutions Branch (PTIB), and is an Industry Training Authority designated trainer. They also set the standard by participating in developing National Occupational Standards for heavy equipment operation.

Their 40 acre Maple Ridge training site is a leading facilities of its kind in Canada, and features real-life hands-on access to over 40 pieces of equipment used in the field and realistic job site conditions.

“Participants who successfully complete the programs are provided with a direct connection – from training to a job,” Gorham says. “It’s a portal to a rewarding career as an equipment operator, leading to union jobs, wages and benefits.”

“Our training coordinators also provide support throughout the apprenticeship journey by addressing any issues you may be having so that you continue to progress to the completion of the program.”

IUOETA is committed to providing the best in training for the equipment operator trades, and employment opportunities for everybody, including women, Indigenous people and newcomers to Canada.

“The course has allowed me to become very excited and eager to step into the industry,” says one recent participant. “It gave me a great idea of what to expect with a toolbox full of valuable techniques and skills to get started.”

A satisfied employer echoed that enthusiasm.

“We applaud the instructors for their knowledge, positive reinforcement and ability to adapt teaching methods that so successfully met the students’ needs.”

