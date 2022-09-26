Learning, done your way!

Free education program supports the unique needs of Surrey, Langley and Delta youth

Intercultural Supports for Student Learning (ISSLP) is a six week program that meets the unique needs of diverse youth population, and helps students return to school or pursue higher education.Find more information at pics.bc.ca/programs/youth/isslp.

The traditional school environment isn’t for everyone — every student learns differently and needs different supports to thrive.

When youth struggle with school, or even drop out entirely, it’s not because they’re not smart enough. It’s just because they haven’t received the support they deserve. A new program from Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society (PICS) aims to provide that missing support, and help youth continue their education.

Intercultural Supports for Student Learning (ISSLP)

ISSLP is a six week program that meets the unique needs of diverse youth population.

Need help completing high school, upgrading high school credits, entering into post secondary education or skills training, or just want support returning to a school environment? ISSLP will help you continue your studies and prepare for future success.

Enrol in the program to receive a wide range of supports including the following:

Daily Allowance

Educational Bursaries

Educational Coaching & Counselling

Career Counselling & Exploration

Transportation support

Adaptive technology support & disability related support for persons with disabilities

Individualized and customized action plan

Access to WiFi , printer & computer

Other supports for textbooks, school supplies, work clothes, etc.

In ISSLP you’ll learn a range of skills and earn certifications that you can use to help you get a job!

Digital literacy (Microsoft Office Suite)

Online/Digital marketing (social media marketing)

Short Term Occupational Certifications – WHMIS, SuperHost, First Aid, Food Safe, Serving it Right

Diversity & Inclusion, Self-Image and Self-Esteem, Personality Development Training

Customer Service, Email & Telephone Etiquette, LinkedIn Training

Resume & cover letter writing, conflict resolution and networking skills

The program is open to youth between the ages of 15 and 30 who are residents of Surrey, Langley and Delta. All participants must be Canadian citizens, permanent residents or protected refugees.

ISSLP classes have just started, and there’s still time to register! The program is being offered in three convenient locations:

Act now, to start planning for your future! Find more information at pics.bc.ca/programs/youth/isslp/ and follow the link to register. Not sure if the program is right for you? Email isslp@pics.bc.ca to start the conversation.

Adult EducationEducationPost-secondary Educationskilled trades