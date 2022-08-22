New technology available to treat walking and balance problems

The C-Mill Virtual Reality Treadmill Therapy speeds up the rehabilitation process with faster recovery and better outcomes than traditional balance gait therapy.

Many people who’ve suffered complex brain injuries from strokes, auto accidents and sports injuries need specialized treatments to help improve their walking and balance impairments.

However, conventional balance and gait therapy is often ineffective. Beyond the monotony of the exercises, limited patient feedback and limited time and intensity of training, traditional therapy sometimes doesn’t reflect tasks of everyday life, or can lacks objective and sensitive gait assessments.

If you suffer from walking and balance impairments, you may need more advanced therapy to help restore some or all of your moving mechanics, heal damaged tissues and strengthen affected muscles.

Surrey’s Beyond Physiotherapy is the first clinic in Canada to offer C-Mill Virtual Reality Treadmill Therapy, a complete, advanced evaluation and training treadmill, simulating everyday life challenges through augmented and virtual reality in a safe, comfortable environment.

This type of therapy supports or suspends patients on a system that utilizes virtual reality applications, projections and force plates, simulating various realistic situations. You’ll complete gentle exercise treatments without the harsh impact that comes from normal gravity.

Using real-time interactive technology, unique motivational, effective therapy can help steady gait, and improve balance, gait adaptability and dual tasking. Because simulation variables can be changed easily, time spent on actual training can be greatly increased, which can mean faster improvements.

“It can help patients with complex conditions such as stroke, brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, knee replacement, and fractures and ligament injuries,” says Beyond Physiotherapy owner Kastir Kakakhel.

C-Mill also provides extensive data collection, allowing valid, objective, and highly reliable assessment of balance, gait and gait adaptability. This allows patients and therapists to compare before-and-after rehab recovery progress.

“We want to make people aware that this technology exists and give them the option to utilize it,” says Kakakhel. “This treatment speeds up the rehabilitation process with faster recovery and better outcomes than traditional balance & gait therapy.”

At Beyond Physiotherapy their diverse team of highly trained professionals can help get you on the road to recovery.

Beyond Physiotherapy’s team of experienced therapists specializes in sports and brain injury conditions using the best available research and technology to treat their patients. No two patients are alike and they tailor treatment regimens to help patients recover as quickly, safely and comfortably as possible.

“Our team is not only dedicated to helping you realize your best physical potential,” Kakakhel says. “We’re also a very diverse team – our members come from such places as South Africa, Japan, China and India. This allows us to better serve the residents of Surrey, which is a very diverse community!”

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, call 778-277-3666 or book online for one of their three locations at 120 – 7404 King George Blvd Surrey, 101-20238 Fraser Hwy, Langley and 102 & 103 15288 Fraser Hwy, Fleetwood.