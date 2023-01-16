New technology provides big benefits to patients with walking and balance challenges

Patient care and recovery goes high tech at Beyond Physiotherapy! The Surrey clinic offers cutting-edge technology to their patients with their C-Mill Virtual Reality Therapy system.

C-Mill Therapy helps patients to re-learn good balance and walking abilities in a fun, engaging and safe environment. Patients practice real-life skills and challenges through virtual and augmented reality technology.

“This technology is groundbreaking in rehabilitation and allows us to offer our patients the very best recovery experience and results,” says Kastir Kakakhel MSc PT, Clinic Director at Beyond Physiotherapy.

C-Mill therapy provides patients with a unique and fun experience that improves their overall recovery process. C-Mill Therapy is backed by science and has been found more effective when compared to traditional rehabilitation treatments. Patients enjoy the safety of C-Mill’s body weight support system while practicing challenging everyday environments with a diverse variety of game-like exercises through its virtual and augmented reality system.

“Our C-Mill system is making a significant and measurable difference in our patients’ recoveries and we are the first clinic in Canada to provide this exceptional treatment option to our patients here in the Lower Mainland,” Kakakhel says.

Patients with conditions like brain injury, stroke, Parkinson disease, post hospitalization weakness, older adults with fall risk or post fracture and joint replacement surgery can greatly benefit from this kind of therapy. C-Mill stores patient information and utilizes a front and side camera to capture a patient’s progress and allow therapists to thoroughly study and better support their patients recovery.

Patients with conditions like brain injury, stroke, Parkinson disease, post hospitalization weakness, older adults with fall risk or post fracture and joint replacement surgery can greatly benefit from this kind of therapy.

