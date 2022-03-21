Surrey Board of Trade: Shop Local, Make #SurreyStrong

Surrey Board of Trade is making it their mission to encourage shoppers to look at the community first for goods and services.

You’re walking the bustling streets, dreaming into windows, waving to the shop owners you know, finding that unique treasure in a one-of-kind shop. These are images you can’t see when you’re clicking away online for your next purchase.

Local businesses have a visible and immediate impact on our lives and contribute to our communities in character and good deeds. Small businesses spend back into our neighbourhoods. They even help raise our children by sponsoring sporting events and special events. For every $100 spent locally, $63 goes back into the local economy. Compare that to only $14 for every $100 spent at a multinational business.

Shopping local helps us reduce our carbon footprint, become more self-reliant, and keep people and resources in our communities. Supporting our neighbourhood businesses also means making communities a destination.

The benefits of shopping local don’t stop there. Local businesses provide most new jobs, and customer service is generally better because you could be a neighbour and word of mouth is essential to them. Also, competition and diversity lead to more consumer choices.

Surrey Board of Trade is making it their mission to encourage shoppers to look at the community first for goods and services.

“#SurreyStrong is a shop local initiative,” says Anita Huberman, Surrey Board of Trade president. “It is aimed at boosting local spending.”

Businesses across the country took a hit with the pandemic shutdowns. Many didn’t survive. For Surrey businesses, many not only survived – they thrived. They looked out for each other.

“It takes a village. We are the village,” says Huberman.

The #SurreyStrong initiative provides a toolkit to businesses that helps them to understand local shopping patterns, better serve shoppers, and compete against big box stores and online giants.

Participating businesses have access to a digital toolkit to help expand their reach, draw attention to their business, and align themselves with the #SurreyStrong campaign. They will also find a video series featuring local business owners, a media campaign, window stickers, a giveaway to encourage local shoppers, and a celebration in June to recognize successes.

“Think local, shop local,” says Huberman. “By supporting local business, we create a spirit of entrepreneurship, we build a thriving, more livable community, and it is the small business that is driving our economy.”

DOWNLOAD THE TOOLKIT

Request your free window sticker! Email info@businessinsurrey.com. Available in English, Punjabi, Tagalog and simplified Chinese. Report your participation in the campaign and claim your free listing by emailing helena@businessinsurrey.com.

Social Media Templates

Printable Window Stickers (available in English, Punjabi, Tagalog and simplified Chinese)

Digital Website Sticker

