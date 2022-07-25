Surrey flooring store is an immigrant success story

Local family business has the products you need at a great price

The team at this family run business are committed to providing the Lower Mainland with fine imported tile products.

When Bassem El immigrated as a refugee from the Middle East to Canada in 2000, he arrived with only a U.N. passport to get him in.

He chose to come to Canada because he saw it as ‘land of opportunity’, and a place where he could pursue the family flooring business.

Two years later he started Floorica Tiles & Wood Flooring, and has been providing quality flooring products and service to the Lower Mainland ever since.

“Because there were no other flooring stores in the area, we were one of the first to supply laminate to the Surrey area,” says Bassem. “Our satisfied customers told others about us, and we gained a lot of business just from word-of-mouth.”

Are you looking for local flooring experts who can help you create a design that captures your spirit and the essence of your space?

Bassem El and his son Mejd can help.

Floorica Tiles & Wood Flooring also offers a wide selection of vinyl, laminate, engineered wood, and tiles to suit any taste or budget.

Their showroom boasts an incredible array of imported ceramic, porcelain and natural stone tiles from places like Spain, Italy, Turkey and China.

Starting last year, they also began offering 12 different kinds of frameless shower doors, and custom laminate stair nosing to match your flooring and help unite the entire scope of your design.

Different name; same great value

“We were called BC Glory Flooring up until 10 years ago, and some people may still know us as that, but we’re still the same business offering the same great value to our customers,” Bassem says.

“We not only have a great selection of products to choose from, but we sell it at contractor prices to our retail customers,” Mejd notes.

Floorica Tiles Wood Flooring provides quality flooring products and service.

Need delivery and installation? They can do that, too!

Their team of experienced installers can renovate and install flooring in your kitchen, bedrooms, and bathrooms. You can trust them to get the job done right, at a great price.

At Floorica Tiles & Wood Flooring they welcome you to visit them at 10790 King George Blvd, where their qualified flooring experts will be pleased to assist you in the selection of products ideally suited for your projects. You’ll find the ideal atmosphere and inspiration to bring your vision to life.

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, email them at sales@floorica.com or give them a call at 604-498-4042.