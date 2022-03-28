The Language of Mathematics

The key to lifelong, academic, and economic success is the development of critical thinking skills and numerical fluency in math curriculums from pre-kindergarten through high school.

Everyone speaks the language of numbers, whether in commerce, expressing age, or calculating distance. Mathematics is the only language all humans share regardless of native tongue, geography, economic background, or culture.

In today’s global economy, everyone must know how to speak math and understand mathematical concepts. The key to lifelong, academic, and economic success is the development of critical thinking skills and numerical fluency in math curriculums from pre-kindergarten through high school.

“Students should begin to develop a good grasp of numbers while they are young. Although memorizing multiplication tables and solving calculations are important, developing a solid sense of numbers is essential,” Vijay Kaur Dhanoa, Centre Director, Sylvan of Surrey and Guildford.

“Developing skills and understanding mathematical concepts helps raise a students’ confidence. Students build new skills upon prior knowledge,” says Vijay.

Focusing on mathematics, especially algebra, will ensure students develop the analytical thinking and reasoning skills needed for success in school and beyond. In essence, algebra for middle and high school students must be preceded by algebraic reasoning in the early years.

“Having a solid foundation in math opens many post-secondary options of study. Studying math enables students to develop analytical and critical thinking skills,” says Vijay.

Students who complete higher-level mathematics courses, beginning with algebra, are at an advantage. Success in Algebra is pivotal because it is the language spoken in mathematics.

“Understanding the importance of math in their lives puts students well on their way to academic success,” says Vijay. “Math permeates every aspect of our lives from understanding recipes to balancing the household budget.”

Sylvan Learning, a well-known provider of tutoring to all ages, grades and skill levels, encourages parents to play an active role in boosting their children’s numbers sense and discovering a love of higher mathematics.

Make math connections to everyday life.

There are many opportunities for students to see the value of math. Think of tasks that you do every day. Rearranging a teenager’s room is a geometry lesson, and equally cutting slices of pie can teach fractions. The more parents talk about math while completing these tasks, the more students realize its importance.

Involve your children in real-life family decisions.

“Encourage them to plan a family activity while remaining on a budget,” says Vijay. “For example, ask them to plan a night at the movies or create a budget for the family vacation.”

Demonstrate your math ability.

Think out loud so your child can hear your analytical reasoning. For younger children, count your change or discuss which measuring cup is needed when baking a birthday cake. For older students, calculate discounts when shopping or estimate how much money will be required to fill up the gas tank.

Mathematize cool careers.

“Casually talk about mathematics while highlighting the types of math needed in your childrens’ chosen, “cool careers,” says Vijay. “Video game designers, architects, doctors, football coaches, musicians and chefs utilize math skills daily.”

Praise your children’s academic progress.

Tell them you are proud of their math efforts even when they struggle.

“When students are confident in their abilities, they enjoy learning. This love of learning leads to a willingness to try new academic experiences,” says Vijay.

