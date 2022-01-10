When it comes to your home furnace, age matters

Most new Lennox furnaces are eligible for a $950 FortisBC rebate, including $150 for a qualifying thermostat. The SLP99, up to 99 per cent efficient, qualifies for the maximum $1,150 FortisBC rebate, note the team at Surrey’s Good Guys Heating, Plumbing and Cooling.

As heating prices continue to rise, one of the key factors in the amount you pay to warm your home is the age of your furnace: older furnaces are both considerably less efficient, and use more electricity to operate.

Most furnaces made before 1995 are only about 65 per cent efficient, and those from 1995 to 2010 about 80 per cent efficient, so even at best, at least 20 per cent of the heat your furnace generates is lost up the chimney.

Additionally, “unlike older furnaces that only operate at a single capacity, many of Lennox’s new furnace models feature multi-stage operation, allowing the furnace to match its output to your home’s needs – meaning more consistent operation and more even temperatures,” explains Allan Lake, owner of Good Guys Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in Surrey.

And while most older home furnaces have AC motors, all Lennox furnaces now feature efficient ECM motors, which help reduce your electricity consumption as well as your gas bill. If the fan runs continuously, an ECM motor will only use about $61 of electricity per year compared to $263 with a standard motor. If the fan is run during heating only, consumption should be just $44 per year compared to $79 per year with a standard motor.

Even better news for homeowners looking to maximize their home heating savings, most new Lennox furnaces are eligible for a $950 FortisBC rebate, including $150 for a qualifying thermostat. The SLP99, which is up to 99 per cent efficient, qualifies for the maximum $1,150 FortisBC rebate.

Efficient heating requires proper installation and regular maintenance

As a Dave Lennox Premier Dealer, Good Guys’ heating team is experienced in the installation, service and repair of Lennox furnaces – key to their proper operation. Beyond their own extensive expertise, Good Guys’ furnace technicians have also completed manufacturer’s training, Lake notes.

“As furnace systems have become more complex, so has their installation, and today’s high-tech furnaces won’t provide the comfort, quiet and reliable energy savings they’re capable of if they’re not installed properly.”

Of course, even the most efficient furnace is only as good as the maintenance it receives. As with all major manufacturers, regular maintenance is required to maintain your Lennox furnace’s warranty.

With your local team, furnace servicing starts at $189, with new customers qualifying for a $40 discount.

