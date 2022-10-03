Your city, your vote!

Alongside their vibrant voter awareness campaign, The City of Surrey has launched surrey.ca/election, a hub for municipal election information.

What does a Surrey voter look like? Take a look around our city and you’ll see examples everywhere — not just in the faces of passersby, but also in the City of Surrey’s highly visual voter turnout campaign.

You’ve probably spotted the campaign at transit shelters, on billboards, in city facilities and on the web. It features people front and centre, with all photos taken at familiar Surrey locations and a wide range of ages and cultural backgrounds to represent the diversity in eligible voters.

The City’s goal was to create an eye-catching campaign that appeals to all voters and spreads awareness of the upcoming election, equipping people with everything they need to make voting as easy as possible.

Alongside the campaign, the City of Surrey has launched surrey.ca/election, a hub for election information.

Surrey’s 2022 municipal election

When to vote: Vote on election day, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at any one of the 52 voting stations. Advanced voting is available at six locations Oct. 5, 8, 9, and 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eligible voters can also request a mail ballot package before Oct. 12, 2022.

Vote on election day, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at any one of the 52 voting stations. Advanced voting is available at six locations Oct. 5, 8, 9, and 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eligible voters can also request a mail ballot package before Oct. 12, 2022.

If your name is on the voter list, you will receive your Voter Card in late September or early October. Check online to see if you’re registered or register when you vote by bringing two pieces of acceptable identification. Who can vote? Resident electors and non-resident property electors are eligible to vote in the City of Surrey municipal election if they are 18 years of age or older on election day, a Canadian citizen, a resident of British Columbia for at least six months prior to registering to vote, not disqualified by law from voting, and meet all other criteria at surrey.ca/2022-municipal-election/voters/who-can-vote

Surrey’s voter guide has been mailed throughout Surrey and is also available at most City facilities, libraries, and online.

Get to know the candidates

In the 2022 municipal election, eligible voters will cast their ballot to elect one mayor, eight councillors and six school trustees for School District No. 36. Visit surrey.ca/candidates to get to know your candidates and be prepared to vote.

8 candidates are running for the Office of Mayor.

56 candidates are running for the eight councillor positions.

20 candidates are running for the six school trustee positions.

Visit surrey.ca/election to learn more, and make sure to vote on Oct. 15!

