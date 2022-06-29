(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

2 dead after crash on Highway 5 south of Blue River

Another was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Two people are dead after a vehicle they were travelling in crashed into the load of a semi-trailer Wednesday, about 10 kilometres south of Blue River.

Clearwater RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and Emergency Services responded to a three-vehicle collision near the Six Mile Bridge south of Blue River.

A sedan travelling northbound crossing into the oncoming lane and collided with the wide-load trailer of a semi. It then hit a pilot truck head on. The driver, a man in his 70s, and the passenger, a man in his 20s, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the pilot truck, a woman in her 40s, was transported to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

An investigation was performed by emergency crews and it was determined the collision was not criminal in nature. Evidence suggests the driver of the sedan may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Highway 5 was closed for about four hours as a result of the incident, while police gathered evidence in their investigation. The highway is now fully open.

Anyone with information regarding the collision who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Clearwater RCMP detachment at 250-674-2237 cite file 2022-1023.


