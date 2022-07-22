The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

2 men arrested after allegedly stealing car in Kelowna then fleeing to Midway

The two men evaded police after stealing a car in Kelowna and abandoning it in Midway

Midway RCMP arrested two suspects allegedly connected to an abandoned stolen car that was the subject of a police chase.

Two men reportedly stole a vehicle in Kelowna on July 21. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it headed towards Midway.

The vehicle was found near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road.

In an earlier release RCMP asked Midway residents to watch for anyone who might have been involved.

READ MORE: 2 suspects at large after stealing vehicle in Kelowna, fleeing police en route to Midway

@audreyygunn
editor@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NewsRCMP

Previous story
Cariboo group relaunches services for pregnant people with substance use disorders
Next story
Heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack as search for suspected killer continues

Just Posted

A city worker removes a covering from the new sign at 64th Avenue and 175A Street in Cloverdale July 22 as politicians, members of the PICS society, and other dignitaries applaud. The honorary street name was chosen because the long-term care facility Guru Nanak Diversity Village will soon be built at the end of the street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
175A Street gets honorary street name

Construction of the new Cascades Casino Delta is well under way, and Gateway Casinos & Entertainment is looking to fill hundreds of positions before the facility opens this fall. (James Smith photo)
Hundreds of jobs to fill at new Delta casino before fall opening

Surrey city hall. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Three of Surrey’s 27 declared civic election candidates live outside the city

Music is performed on veena during an event hosted by Sanskriti Cultural Awareness Society of BC, which is planning another Festival of India at Surrey’s Holland Park on Saturday, July 30. (Submitted photo)
Back-to-back festivals celebrate India, Jamaica at Surrey park on July’s final weekend

Pop-up banner image ×