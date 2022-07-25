$23.3M bid to build Bear Creek Athletics Centre grandstand, work to start in September

Drawing of Bear Creek Athletics Centre grandstand, as seen on surrey.ca.

Construction of a new Bear Creek Athletics Centre grandstand is scheduled to begin in September, with work completed by December 2023.

Richmond-based Heatherbrae Builders pitched the lowest bid to build the 2,200-seat grandstand, and Surrey city council is urged by staff to award the construction contract to the company ahead of a meeting today (July 25).

The bid amount is $23,294,250 — a few million dollars lower than the initial $27.5 million project budget.

“The scope of work related to this contract consists of the demolition of the existing washroom building, announcer’s booth, and bleachers, and the construction of a grandstand with 2,200 seats, including team changerooms, public washrooms, and associated site servicing,” notes a report to the council.

Plans are to build a grandstand as part of a new “destination athletics centre” for Surrey, with permanent seating for 2,200 people (two-thirds covered) and possible expansion of another 1,000 temporary seats. The facility will include an improved track and synthetic turf field.

The athletics centre “will position Surrey as a regional destination for high-level soccer and football games in addition to a full range of track and field sports,” according to city hall. “The project also provides the local community with an accessible state-of-the-art sport facility for exercise plus a new venue to host potential cultural events.”



