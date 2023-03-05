Emergency lights flash on top of a police car. Vancouver police officers responded to four people being stabbed March 3 and 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

3 people injured, 1 killed in series of overnight Vancouver stabbings

Police don’t believe the 4 incidents are connected

Four people were stabbed, one of the fatally, in a series of unrelated incidents throughout Vancouver Friday night and Saturday morning.

The Vancouver Police Departments says its officers were called to two sites in the Downtown Eastside, one in the West End and one in the Killarney neighbourhood in about an 8.5-hour span.

The first incident occurred around 10 p.m. in a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue. That victim died of his stab wounds and became Vancouver 5th homicide of 2023.

Soon after, officers were notified a 44-year-old man had been stabbed around Gore Street and Dunlevy Avenue. He made it to hospital with serious wounds.

At about 1:30 a.m., a person was assaulted near Davie Village around Harwood and Burrard streets. Police found a 36-year-old man with multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

The final incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Staff at a shelter near East Hastings and Carrall streets called police to say a man in his 40s had been stabbed.

VPD says it doesn’t believe the four stabbings are connected. It’s arrested a suspect in the last of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

