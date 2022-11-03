$7.9M reno makes life ‘nicer for everybody’ at Surrey affordable-housing complex

One of the newly renovated units in Jennings Place in Newton. (Photo: BC Housing)

Renovations at an affordable housing complex in Newton are now completed, and at least one resident loves how it all turned out.

Jennings Place, at 7775 120A St., is a 52-unit complex originally built in 1989, and the place needed some updates.

It’s owned and operated by Affordable Housing Societies (AHS), and the two-year, $7.9 million renovation was funded by the provincial government through BC Housing’s capital renewal fund.

Heather Newman has lived in Jennings Place with her three children for two years.

“Now it’s all updated and fresh and just feels nicer for everybody,” Newman said.

Her two teenagers now take pride in where they live, she added.

Some of the upgrades include heat pumps for heating and conditioning, water pipes, windows and floors, and each townhouse got a fresh coat of paint. BC Housing says the upgrades will help reduce energy demand by 50 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 60 per cent.

AHS temporarily relocated tenants while the renovations were being done. Newman moved back into her newly renovated home in May, and said having the heat pump made summer with a newborn survivable.

Stephen Bennett, CEO of AHS, said, “These much-needed improvements will ensure greater comfort and security for our tenants, while reducing the carbon footprint of our buildings and extending the buildings’ life for many years. This is indeed a win-win for all involved.”



