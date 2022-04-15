An apparent police chase down Scott Road Thursday afternoon (April 14, 2022) ended in a crash involving a police vehicle. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Alleged police chase ends in crash in Surrey

Car reportedly driving ‘erratically and fast’

An apparent police chase down Scott Road on Thursday (April 14) ended in a crash, just past 99 Avenue.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene, there were “numerous reports of the police chasing a car driving erratically and fast with at least (two) tires missing and car riding on the rims and on the wrong side of the road.”

He added some witnesses even mentioned the vehicle was driving on the sidewalk at one point.

The alleged chase ended around 99 Avenue on Scott Road at about 4:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes “where a police vehicle was involved in a collision with the suspect vehicle.” He added there were at least six vehicles damaged.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.

