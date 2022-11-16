Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at the legislature in Victoria on March 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. will only consider mask mandate if new major virus emerges: public health officer

Dr. Bonnie Henry says masks were vital during COVID peak, but not as much so now

B.C.’s provincial health officer says they have no plans to re-introduce a mask mandate in the near future, and would likely only consider one if a new virus suddenly emerges.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided a public health update Wednesday (Nov. 16), speaking to the current respiratory illness situation and responding to calls to bring back masks.

Henry said while masks were a vital tool at this time last year, mandating them is not necessary this time around. This, she said, is largely due to a higher degree of immunity among people aged five and older and the introduction of a vaccine for young children.

“We are in a different situation now,” Henry said.

She said the only reason she could see for re-implementing a mandate is if a new and major virus were to emerge. And in that instance, Henry said, masks would be mandated alongside a series of other measures, such as capacity limits and distancing.

READ ALSO: Should B.C. reintroduce mask mandate? Groups pen open letter to province

Coronavirus flu season Health

