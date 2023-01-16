BMW drivers handed hefty tickets following speedy North Vancouver crash

Young men were racing down Highway 1 at about 145 km/h, say police

Two BMW drivers were caught going 145 km/h in a 80 km/h zone along Highway 1 near Westview Drive in North Vancouver Jan. 15. (Photo courtesy of North Vancouver RCMP)

Police say two high-end BMWs are near write offs after their young drivers sped them down the Trans Canada Highway through North Vancouver and crashed them into street poles and concrete barriers Sunday (Jan. 15).

North Vancouver RCMP say officers were on the watch for speeding drivers when, around midnight, they saw two BMWs racing in tandem eastbound down Highway 1 near Westview Drive. Officers clocked the two drivers going 145 km/h in the 80 km/h zone.

Officers followed the two racers off the Lloyd Avenue exit in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, where they found them crashed into poles and barriers.

Neither was injured, but the two men in their 20s were fined $1,500 for speeding and driving without due care. Their vehicles will be impounded for seven days, although police say the extent of damage makes them near write offs.

“Speed remains as the number one cause of death on our roadways. When it comes to speeding and dangerous driving, every death is a preventable death,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a news release.

