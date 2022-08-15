Boa constrictor found in yard, moved to Surrey rescue centre is likely an escaped pet

Anyone missing a boa constrictor?

On Monday morning (Aug. 15) the B.C. Conservation Officer Service tweeted a photo of an officer retrieving a large snake from under a bush in a residential yard.

“Upon arrival the snake was captured then transferred to a certified rescue centre in #Surreybc,” the BCCOS posted.

“The snake was identified as a Boa Constrictor which is not a CAS and likely an escaped pet.”

It’s not clear where the snake was found, and what a “CAS” means.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the BCCOS for clarification.

More to come