Boy, 13, stabbed in Newton during playground fight over fireworks; Surrey RCMP search for suspects

A 13-year-old stabbed at a Newton schoolyard is OK and should be released from hospital today, according to Surrey RCMP.

The boy was involved in an altercation early Thursday evening (Sept. 15) at the playground of Beaver Creek Elementary, 6505 123A St.

Investigators now want to talk to anyone with video footage of the incident, or saw it happen just before 7 p.m.

Officers flooded the area, and a police dog tried to help track the suspects, without luck.

A knife was recovered nearby, but police aren’t sure if it’s the weapon used in the attack.

“Initial information suggests that a group of youths were playing basketball and lighting off fireworks in the park,” Surrey RCMP say in a news release.

“There was allegedly a confrontation over the fireworks involving two additional unknown youth suspects. The interaction turned into a physical altercation between multiple parties, and one youth victim was stabbed.”

The suspects who fled the scene are described as South Asian youths, aged 15 to 17 years old. One was wearing a grey hoodie, the other a black one. Both suspects were wearing COVID-style face masks, police say, and one may have sustained “superficial injures” during the altercation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



