Bronze statue swiped from Surrey church

Surrey Mounties are looking for two thieves who swiped a bronze statue from a Surrey church.

The statue of St. Andrew Kim was taken from St. Andrew Kim Parish outside the Education Centre Building at 10222-161 Street in Guildford at 4:31 a.m. July 13. Const. Sarbjit Sangha said a dolly was used to load it into a camper van.

The statue is two metres tall.

“It is difficult to make out a suspect description based on the current evidence. The investigation is ongoing and police are actively working to identify the suspects,” Sangha said.

“A theft of this nature goes beyond the monetary value, the statue has sentimental significance to the St Andrew Kim Parish,” Sangha said. “Investigators are actively working to locate the statue so that it can be returned to the Parish. If anyone recognizes the suspects, suspect vehicle or knows that whereabouts of the statue, we encourage you to contact police.”

Police ask anyone with information, or video from the surrounding area, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

