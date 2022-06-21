Bruce Reid seeking third term on Delta school board

Reid is running with fellow Trustee Nick Kanakos, who announced his candidacy last week

School Trustee Bruce Reid is partnering with fellow Trustee Nick Kanakos as they both seek re-election in this fall’s municipal election.

A former secondary school counsellor and teacher in Richmond and Fort Nelson, Reid brings a wealth of educational experience to the role of school trustee, according to a press release Monday (June 20) announcing his candidacy. He has also spent time as a teacher and pastor here in B.C. as sell as in Alberta and Ontario.

“My experience as a teacher and a counsellor has helped me understand the educational system from many perspectives and I have used this experience to guide the school district over the past eight years,” Reid said in a press release.

Reid was elected in 2014 and 2018 as part of the Kids Matter slate, most recently serving as the board’s liaison to the Delta Police Department as well as on the board’s Audit and Inclusive Learning Advisory committees.

“I choose to run as a trustee to help improve educational funding and the quality of education in the district,” Reid said. “While we have seen funding improve in this province, we still have a way to go to see our funding equal to that of other provinces.”

Reid has been a resident of Delta for the past 13 years and has seven grandchildren, three of which are students in the Delta School District. He also has a son teaching in Campbell River.

“Serving the district as a trustee for the past eight years has been a privilege and also an opportunity to have a positive impact on education in Delta.”

Reid said he will be running with Trustee Nick Kanakos, who announced his candidacy last week, saying that “together we will continue to provide the highest standard of education for our parents and our students in the province.”

In a statement, Kanakos said Reid brings a wealth of knowledge to Delta school board meetings.

“He has a deep understanding of the education system, which is invaluable when making decisions regarding the futures of our children,” Kanakos said. “Together we have over 60 years of teaching experience in the classroom and we would be honoured to continue to serve the students and parents of Delta.”

The municipal election will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, and it’s guaranteed that there will be at least three new faces on school board.

Three current trustees will not be seeking re-election: Trustee Laura Dixon, who announced last month she would be retiring from public office at the end of this term, and trustees Daniel Boisvert and Jessie Dosanjh, who are running for city council as part of Mayor George Harvie’s slate of candidates.

The other two sitting trustees, Erica Beard and Val Windsor, are also running for re-election to school board with Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate.

Other trustee candidates on the slate include Sher-E-Punjab Radio host Nimmi Daula, registered clinical counsellor Dr. Ammen Dhillon, community advocate Masako Gooch, chartered director Maury Kask and architect and former Delta District PAC chair Joe Muego.

To date, Reid and Kanakos are the only others to declare their candidacies.

There will be a similar turnover on city council, with councillors Bruce McDonald, Dan Copeland, Lois Jackson and Jeannie Kanakos all saying they won’t be seeking re-election.

Current councillors Alicia Guichon and Dylan Kruger are both running for their second terms under the Achieving for Delta banner.

Joining Boisvert, Dosanjh, Guichon and Kruger on Harvie’s slate for council are parks and recreation commissioner Rod Binder and local businesswoman Jennifer Johal.

No other council candidates had come forward by press time.

To date, Harvie is the only declared candidate for mayor.

