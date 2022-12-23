Burst of frozen pipe may be to blame for partial collapse of ceiling at Surrey Safeway

No injuries, but supermarket on 152 Street has been closed 2 days before Christmas

A burst pipe may be responsible for the partial collapse of the ceiling at a Surrey Safeway on Friday. The store at 152 Street and 88 Avenue has been closed two days before Christmas, according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A partial ceiling collapse near the main entrance of the Safeway store at 152 Street and 88 Avenue Friday afternoon (Dec. 23) may have been caused by a frozen pipe that burst.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer at the scene, it appeared the front of the store was flooded.

The store was evacuated and has been closed indefinitely. According to a staff member, no injuries were reported.

Black Press has reached out to Safeway’s parent company, Sobey’s, for more information.

