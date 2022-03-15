Fleetwood

Can you identify these Surrey bank robbery suspects?

Police say two men allegedly robbed a bank in Fleetwood on March 9

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects, who allegedly robbed a bank in Fleetwood on March 9, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects, who allegedly robbed a bank in Fleetwood on March 9, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects.

On March 9, at 4:38 p.m., police received a report of a robbery at a bank in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway in Fleetwood, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said it was reported that two men “threatened bank staff with a suspected firearm and demanded money.”

Officers arrived on scene “within minutes,” according to Ghag, however, both suspects had fled the area and “were able to get aware with a substantial amount of cash.”

Ghag noted that no one was physically injured in the bank incident.

The suspect with the alleged firearm was described as Caucasian. He was wearing a black hoodie with a light-coloured hood and a “construction-type reflector vest.” He has his face covered with a black ski mask.

The second suspect was described as Caucasian, about 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a red jacket with a hood, black track pants with three white stripes and was wearing a white mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP seek info in ‘substantial’ ATM-cash theft, March 11, 2022


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

 

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects, who allegedly robbed a bank in Fleetwood on March 9, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects, who allegedly robbed a bank in Fleetwood on March 9, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects, who allegedly robbed a bank in Fleetwood on March 9, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects, who allegedly robbed a bank in Fleetwood on March 9, 2022. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Previous story
Imagine the war in your cities, Zelenskyy says as he pleads for more help from Canada
Next story
Abbotsford woman wins $20K grant to film Hotdogs for Life documentary

Just Posted

Cascadia Masters Rugby Union teams show support for Ukraine during a game played at Sullivan Heights Park in Surrey on Sunday, March 13. (Submitted photo)
Inspired by a photo, rugby players show support for Ukraine on Surrey pitch

Bruce Ralston, minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation, announces a new EV maintenance training program at Cloverdale’s KPU campus March 15. Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale (right) also spoke about the new initiative that will launch at three trade schools in B.C. this fall. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Electric vehicle maintenance program to launch at three schools this fall

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey RCMP release sketch of suspect seen exposing, touching himself near school

Jim Dwight and Gary Cullen received the 2022 Friends of Heritage Award for co-authoring the book “Lord Don’t Want Me, Devil Won’t Take Me” about the life of Tsawwassen pioneer Pansy May Stuttard. (City of Delta photo)
Biography authors, century-old newspaper receive City of Delta heritage awards