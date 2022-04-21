Chilliwack man gets 10 years for attempted murder at Langley hotel

The second man to plead guilty was sentenced earlier this month

A Chilliwack man has received a 10-year prison sentence for a shooting that wounded two people outside a Langley hotel in 2020.

Ishann Mutneja pleased guilty April 14 to the bizarre and public attack.

Gunfire erupted around 2 p.m. in the afternoon of Nov. 17, 2020, outside the Sandman Signature Suites.

Police arrived to find a man and a woman injured at the front entrance.

Meanwhile, a gold-coloured minivan fled the scene. Onlookers on 88th Avenue watched as the van, already on fire, rolled through the intersection at 88th Avenue and 216th Street while two men bailed out. The rolling van then crashed into several parked cars before coming to a halt.

Fortunately, no one else was hurt in the crash.

Two suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting.

The judge in the case handed down 10 years for the attempted murder conviction, and six years for aggravated assault. The two sentences will be served concurrently.

Mutneja’s conviction for attempted murder against the male victim and aggravated assault against the woman follows closely on the identical 10-year sentence given to the other suspect, Joshua Michael Paz. Paz pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Feb. 22.

Mutneja had originally entered a not guilty plea and was scheduled to go on trial this month.

